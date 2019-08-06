Edenderry residents warned of disruption to water supply tonight

Irish Water has warned customers in Edenderry of disruption to water supply this evening, Tuesday, August 6.

As part of watermain improvement works being delivered, there may be some disruption to water supply from 9pm-12 mignight this evening in Blundell Wood, Woodfield, The Sycamores, Killane, St Francis Street, Gilroy, School Lane, Sister Senan Avenue, St Mary's Road, Monasteroris, St Patricks Wood, St Patrick's Road and surrounding areas in Edenderry, Co. Offaly.

The works being undertaken are part of the construction of over 850 metres of new water mains along the public road and the installation of new service connections from the new water main to each customer’s property.

During these essential planned works to safeguard the water supply homes and businesses in the affected areas may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages. Following these improvement works water supply may take 2-3 hours to return as water refills the network.

Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1850 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works.

These works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme which will see €500 million invested up to the end of 2021 to reduce the level of leakage across the country by fixing and replacing ageing water mains. This will ensure a safe, reliable water supply which is vital for our health, our environment and our growing population and economy.

To find out more about Irish Water’s national programme of works to reduce leakage and improve Ireland’s water supply visit our Leakage Reduction Programme Page

For updates visit www.water.ie.