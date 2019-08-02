Up to 60,000 visitors from far and wide expected for the Tullamore Show

Irelands largest agricultural show, the Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock, Irelands Premier Show is expected to be attended by up to 60,000, including national and international visitors on Sunday 11th August. Entries this year are at a record high with the commercial cattle entries up 20% this year. All the 700 trade stands are booked out, it looks like it will be the best ever show. The programme of the show has competitions as it core element which includes the Crème de la crème of Irish livestock which are the best in Europe. It provides an opportunity for an authentic cultural experience, where the atmosphere and networking is unique. Held on the beautiful 250-acre Butterfield Estate, just outside Tullamore, not far from Esker Hills Golf Club where Shane Lowry the champion golfer learned his trade, the event has grown from humble beginnings to an annual institution primarily on the back of the hard work of 650 volunteers. The tented village and pavilions cover an area of 400,000sq.ft. with 20,000 free car parking spaces. Almost 6km of trackway has been laid on site to help the ease of movement on site for traders and visitors alike. The Tullamore Show will welcome this year the World Charolais Technical Congress with delegates from 10 different counties.

This year the show will host the Hunt Chase All Ireland, this RDS event moves to Tullamore this year. Also this year the Tullamore show will host the ISA Home Cooking Championship. The entertainment section welcomes the Garda Band and if you feel like dancing Declan Nerney and his band will be performing on the Main Stage.

Our main sponsor this year is FBD insurance we are delighted to confirm this sponsorship for this unique event, with 1000 exhibitor competitors with a record prize fund of €175,000.

Be prepared for an unexpected experience with our FBD National Livestock competitions and in the judging rings hundreds of cattle compete for the coveted Gold Medals. With 700 trade exhibitors and numerous sideshows providing something for nearly all interests, it can be truly described as the ultimate country lifestyle showcase. Entertainment, Bord Bia Cookery Demos with Neven Maguire, Cookery Cook off, artisan food stalls, cookery demonstrations, crafts with this year for the first time junior and senior lego competitions, fashion shows, rare breed animals, inventions, photography, farm skills, equestrian, dog show, great vintage machinery show, pet corner and kids area – something for all the family. The Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock really is the show with something for everyone.

The amazing book, the inside story of Irelands Premier Show will be available to buy at the Show. It contains hundreds of stories and thousands of pictures and events that are all part of the history of the show. The book focuses on the reality of show life, empathising community spirit at its best. The inside story of Irelands Premier Show and it’s 25-year history will be on sale at the Tullamore Show.

Agriculture was originally the Show’s main focus but this has broadened considerably over the years to adapt to Ireland’s changing culture. However, Tullamore Show still promotes an enhanced awareness and positive appreciation of our heritage, traditions and way of life. The Show promises to be the best on record with many new elements and features. Highlights in the dairy section this year features 4 championship in the Jersey, Shorthorn and Holstein Friesian breeds. Young people will have the opportunity of competing in 6 showmanship classes, which should cater for all ages and interests. The pedigree cattle section will have 200 classes, for no less than 13 breeds, while it being the National Show for the Limousine, Charolais, Hereford and Simmental Societies. The commercial cattle section will operate in 2 rings to facilitate the 28 classes, carrying a prize fund of almost €20,000 and entries are up 20% this year.

The sheep section will have 14 breeds involved, in addition to the young handler competition. The classes for the Lleyn breed will feature as their All Ireland this year.

Alpacas will feature in the competitive element of the FBD National Livestock Show, with the National Fleece Show for Alpacas, but there will be displays of alpaca animals for people to see and learn about them.

Horses section – full line up of competitive breeds from Irish Draft, Connemara, Clydesdales, Working Hunters, Non-Thoroughbred Young Stock to Mare and Foal plus Miniature horses in hand. A special interest for the young is the Pony section – Pony Club, Lead rein pony, Ridden pony and of course the highlight will be the Hunt Chase All Ireland Finals.

The show is on Sunday 11th August, the showgrounds are open from 8.30am for visitors and will have 20,000 free car spaces. Children under 12 are free. We advise you to come early and have a full day at the show with 6 catering villages, restaurants, bands, pubs and the big screen for all the matches. There will be childrens entertainment all day. It will be a great day out for all the family. Pre purchase discounted early bird tickets online Skip the queue and scan on thru!!

See you all on Sunday the 11th August at Irelands Premier Show

For general enquiries please contact the Show Office on 057 93 52141, C Maye PRO (087)2493111 or info@tullamoreshow.com