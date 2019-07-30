Warning about convincing fake euro notes in circulation before August bank holiday weekend

Members of the public and the business community have been warned to be on alert for fake bank notes.

These prop notes look very convincing but are labelled 'Movie Money' in small writing - but this is easy to miss.

Also written on the notes is: THIS IS NOT LEGAL. IT IS TO BE USED FOR MOTION PROPS.

The notes are used as props in the film industry.

Some of these notes were passed in Mitchelstown in Co Cork yesterday.

They're in varying denominations of €10 and €20.

Gardaí said, "Be on alert and check notes, especially with a busy bank holiday weekend approaching."