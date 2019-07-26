Open champion Shane Lowry continues victory tour with very special stop

The Open champion, Shane Lowry, is continuing on his victory tour and today he made a very special stop.

The Offaly man, accompanied by his wife Wendy, took the time to stop into Temple Street Children's Hospital in Dublin with the Claret Jug.

The patients and staff were delighted with their visitors and smiles were certainly put on faces.

We were delighted to welcome our wonderful friends @ShaneLowryGolf and Wendy to our special hospital this morning! Thank you Shane and Wendy for putting smiles on our little patients and amazing staff! pic.twitter.com/J72ElEarDi — Temple Street (@Temple_Street) July 26, 2019