Shane Lowry tweets to supporters ahead of Offaly homecoming tonight

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Shane Lowry tweets to supporters ahead of Offaly homecoming tonight

Shane Lowry tweets to supporters ahead of Offaly homecoming tonight

Shane Lowry is preparing for the homecoming of all homecomings in his native Clara this evening, July 23.

He said: "Can't wait to come home tonight. It's going to be a really special night."

The 2019 Open Champion has been celebrating in style in Dublin since his six-shot win on Sunday and 20,000 people are expected to pack into the Green in Clara this evening.

It's sure to be some night!