Tullamore Library to join Apollo 11 commemorations

Tullamore Central Library is joining the world in commemorating the Apollo 11 moon landings on Saturday, July 20.

They will celebrate 50 years since the famous landing.

To celebrate the anniversary, the library will be hosting a day of events for all to enjoy. They are showing Chris Hadfield’s stories from the moon, followed by storytime for all ages with Clare reading, “First Hippo on the moon” by David Williams and “Oops it wasn’t me” by Lauren Child (the inspiration for out rocket competition).

Alison from Birr Castle Science Centre will be launching rockets and judging the competition, so come and join in on all the fun and cheer on our future green engineers and astronauts.

There will even be movies in the pod at 10am and later at 2pm. They have a Galaxy themed arty party at 2.30pm (booking is essential).

VR Party (Sragh Business Park Tullamore) will also be at the library with the Apollo experience for the day. Everyone is

welcome.

Contact Tullamore on 0579346832.