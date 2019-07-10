'Faithful Departed' to feature at Offaly's 'That Beats Banagher' Festival

The heritage event for this year's That Beats Banagher Festival is entitled The Faithful Departed and is best described as an encounter with prominent citizens from Banagher's historic past.

It will take place in St. Rynagh's Old Graveyard, just off the Market Square, opposite Angelo's Take Away.

The event will take place from 6pm to 7.30pm on Saturday, July 20. Meeting point is outside the gated entrance to the graveyard.

Admission is free but an opportunity to show your appreciation may arise. All proceeds to the TBBF committee to offset the growing costs of running the festival. Booking is essential and can be done through www.thatbeatsbanagher.com.

Also as part of this year's That Beats Banagher Festival the highly acclaimed Martello Tower Pop-up Bookshop will make a welcome reappearance on Saturday and Sunday, July 20/21, opening hours 11am to 5pm.

This fleeting local enterprise will be located in the Crank House, Lower Main Street, Banagher and is organised by Jas. Scully & Sons Co. Ltd.

The bookshop will specialise in Irish Art, Literature, Biography and Architecture, World War One, The 1916 Rising and after, and local heritage publications. Enquiries to 085 7107569 or jsmeelick@gmail.com.