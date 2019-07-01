Shane Lowry to play alongside three All-Ireland winners at Irish Open Pro-Am

Offaly golfer and world number 35 Shane Lowry has been drawn to play alongside three recent All-Ireland winners at this Wednesday's Dubai Duty-Free Irish Open Pro-Am on Wednesday.

Reigning All-Ireland champion Limerick hurler Cian Lynch will be Lowry's playing partner for the traditional curtain-raiser for the Irish Open, but their fourball will be completed by Clare hurler Shane O'Donnell and Galway legend Joe Canning.

Lowry and Lynch will tee off with Lowry at 7.45am from the first tee at Lahinch.

Former Muster and Ireland rugby captain Paul O'Connell, who has been coaching with Stade Francais in the French Top 14, has been drawn alongside English professional Andrew Johnston among the afternoon starters in Wednesday Pro-Am.

O'Connell, an 11-handicapper, will set out from the 18th tee in the shotgun start alongside former rugby stars Keith Wood and Shane Byrne.

Limerick businessman JP McManus will play with Swedish professional Robert Karlsson as well as fellow businessman Dermot Desmond and former jockey AP McCoy.

One Direction star Niall Horan is among the afternoon starters at 1.30pm, as he plays alongside actor Jimmy Nesbitt and impressionist Conor Moore.

Shane Lowry will follow the Pro-Am by attempted to regain the Irish Open title, a competition he famously won as an amateur in 2009.