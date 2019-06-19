Five Midlands motorists caught speeding in early morning crackdown

Five motorists were caught speedings by a Longford Roads Policing Unit early on Monday morning.

The commuters were caught during an operation from 5am to 7am in the village of Tarmonbarry.

Three motorists were detected travelling in excess of 100km in 50km zone through the village, while two other motorists were detected travelling 147km in 100km zones.

Gardaí issued Fixed Charge Notices to all five drivers.