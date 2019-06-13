Offaly entrepreneur picks up yet another award for equine business

Offaly's Emma-Rose Conroy has been announced as the Best Established Business at the Regional Final of the Ireland's Best Young Entrepreneur awards.

Emma-Rose had previously taken the title of ‘Best Established Business’ at the Offaly finals in May, scooping an investment fund of €15,000 in the process.

Emma-Rose is the founder of Euro Stallions (Ireland) Ltd in Durrow, Tullamore. Euro Stallions is the first EU approved embryo collection centre in Ireland.

The company also provides breeder and veterinary supplies for equine reproduction including their own in-house developed fertility supplement. The runner-up in this category, scooping a €5,000 investment fund, was Mark Feely, aged 35, of Carpentry Works in Daingean.

Emma-Rose Conroy was also awarded the title of ‘Best Young Entrepreneur’ for Offaly before going on to regional success this week.