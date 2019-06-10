WATCH: Pat Smullen to appear on RTE's Nationwide this evening
Offaly jockey Pat Smullen will feature on RTE's Nationwide programme this evening, Monday, June 10.
We meet up with nine-time Irish champion jockey Pat Smullen in Offaly who talks about retirement, health & his love of horses @patjsmullen on #RTENationwide tonight, Monday 10th June @RTEOne 7pm & RTE+1 8pm @rte @Offaly_Express @GoRacing @OffalyTatler @offalyindo @visitoffaly RT pic.twitter.com/7tanaPRFm7— RTÉ Nationwide (@RTENationwide) June 10, 2019
The Rhode man and nine-time champion jockey will talk about his recent retirement, battle with cancer and his future with horses.
Pat was advised to retire by medical professions after battling pancreatic cancer and undergoing a number of surgeries over the last year.
You can watch his appearance on the show on RTE One television at 7pm this evening.
