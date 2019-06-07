Water issues hit two Offaly towns amid major leak

Water services are being interrupted in two Offaly towns due to a major leak and planned works.

A major water leak on Patrick Street in Portarlington is causing widespread service disruption.

Local councillor, Eddie Fitzpatrick said: "I have spoken to Offaly County Council and repair works are being carried out."

Normal service should resume this afternoon.

Meanwhile, as part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, step testing works may affect supply to Bury Quay, Columcille Street, Offaly Street, Market Square and Harbour Street in Tullamore and surrounds early next week.

Service will be impacted from 11.30pm on Tuesday, June 11 until 5.30pm on Wednesday, June 12.