Serious line-up announced for Offaly's Riverfest!

Tullamore trio Chasing Abbey lead a stellar line-up for this year's RiverFest in Shannonbridge.

RiverFest has grown massively in the last two years and is looking like drawing huge turnout this year with the high-flying Tullamore band playing the main stage on Sunday, June 16.

The music festival is run by Lukers Bar in Shannonbridge and they have attracted some top names for the weekend of June 15/16.

Chasing Abbey are joined on the bill by Hudson Taylor, Mack Fleetwood, an eminent Fleetwood Mac tribute band, JigJam, Fallen Lights, Refuge DJs and Luz Corrigan.

Luz is a fast-rising folk singer from Ferbane and will be fresh from supporting Kodaline at St Anne's Park when she takes to the stage in Shannonbridge.

You can find out more at www.lukersbar.com. You can secure tickets through Lukers or at the gate on the day.