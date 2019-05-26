SNAPSHOT: Who has been officially elected in Offaly's local elections?
#LE19 - Election Results for Offaly
Below are the candidates officially elected to Offaly County Council in the 2019 Local Elections. We will add to this list as the counts progress and the 19 seats on Offaly County Council are filled:
TULLAMORE (SEVEN SEATS)
Frank Moran (FF) - ELECTED
Declan Harvey (FF) - ELECTED
EDENDERRY (SIX SEATS)
Eddie Fitzpatrick (FF) - ELECTED
John Foley (IND) - ELECTED
BIRR (SIX SEATS)
John Leahy (REN) - ELECTED
Peter Ormond (FF) - ELECTED
