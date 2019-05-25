Offaly overwhelmingly votes 'YES' in divorce referendum

Offaly has given an overwhelming 'YES' vote in the regulation of divorce referendum.

The Yes vote came in at 80.8% across the county with the No side accounting for 19.2%. The turnout in Offaly was 54.2%

The proposal was about two issues relating to divorce, namely how long people must be living apart before applying for a divorce, and the recognition of foreign divorces.

There was one question on the ballot paper and voters could either vote Yes to allow both changes, or No to reject both changes. Voters could not accept one change and reject the other.

By voting 'Yes', the country has given the Oireachtas the powers to legislate on both issues.

