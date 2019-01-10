Permission sought for primary care centre in Offaly town

A planning application has been lodged with Offaly County Council to construct a two-storey primary care centre in Banagher.

The planned centre would be located on the Birr Road in Banagher and would provide a range of medical services locally.

The plans submitted to the council seek permission to build a two-storey building consisting of a GP's surgery as well as consulting rooms, offices and ancillary accommodation relating to HSE practices.

The planned development also includes provision for a pharmacy unit on-site.

The development would also see the construction of a separate single-storey building to house storage units, waste disposal areas, plant room and associated services.

New access roads would be created with permission also sought for an adjoining carpark and set down area.

The plans will now be considered by Offaly County Council's planning department.