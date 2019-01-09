Cost to Offaly families of sending children to private schools revealed

Fees charged by private secondary schools popular among Offaly families have been published.

An Irish Independent survey of private school details the cost of having children educated in Ireland's fee-paying schools.

Given its location on the Tipperary-Offaly border, Cistercian College Roscrea is perhaps the most popular among Laois parents who chose a private education. It has 185 pupils enrolled in the 2018/19 year. The cost of boarding a student for five days is €14,300 while the seven-day boarding fee runs to € €15,300.

The day fee charged to 8 pm is €6,950 while the day fee charged to students staying in school until 5pm is €5,500.

The school's website says an international fee is available on request. A Saturday (10am-4.30pm) is €1,000 extra for both five day and all day students. A second study option is €1,000 extra for all (8pm) day students (Monday to Friday 8pm-10pm).

Elsewhere, Clongowes Wood College in Kildare has 433 pupils enrolled and a boarding school only. The seven-day cost per student is €19,890.

Newbridge College in Kildare charges an annual day fee of €4,400. It has 892 pupils enrolled for 2018/19.

Kilkenny College has a five-day boarding fee of €8,850 but charges no tuition fees for day pupils.

Rockwell College in Tipperary has a five-day boarding fee of €12,500 while the seven-day cost is €13,500. Its day fee is €4,650. There are 497 pupils enroled.

The Ursuline school in Thurles, also in Tipperary, charges €8,100 for five-day boarding but there is no fee for day pupils.

The survey reports that more than two in three private schools have increased fees. It says about 25,500 are enrolled in private schools.

The most expensive school to attend is St Columba's College, Rathfarnham in Dublin. The seven-day boarding fee is €23,481 while day fees run to €8,241. Many of the 325 pupils are outside Dublin.