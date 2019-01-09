Irish Water works to affect Edenderry water supply this evening

Irish Water has said that leak detection works may cause supply disruptions to Blundell Wood, Edenderry and surrounding areas in Offaly tonight, Wednesday, January 9.

Works are scheduled to take place from 11:30pm on January 9 until 5:30am on January 10.

"We recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return."

If you wish to contact Irish Water about this alert, you can use the following reference number: OFF031147.