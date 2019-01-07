WATCH: Offaly apartment fire that led to arrest rages over the weekend

Fire Service units from Tullamore and Clara spent over 90 minutes tackling a blaze at an apartment in Tullamore on Saturday evening, January 5.

Emergency services were at the scene on Saturday when the apartment at Belmont Court area, behind Kelly's Toy Shop on Church Street, was set ablaze.

WATCH: Onlookers at an apartment fire at Belmont Court in Tullamore on Saturday, January 5

Gardaí also arrested a man in his 30s after attending the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.