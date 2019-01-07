Man arrested in connection with Offaly apartment fire

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 30s in connection with an apartment fire in Tullamore at the weekend.

Gardai were called to the scene of the fire in the Belmont Court area of Tullamore, to the rear of Kelly's Toy Store on Church Steet, on Saturday evening last, January 5.

On arrival, Gardaí discovered an apartment had been set on fire.

Offaly Fire Service units from both Tullamore and Clara attended the scene shortly after 9.30pm. They spent over 90 minutes extinguishing the blaze.

Gardaí have now confirmed to the Offaly Express that a man in his 30s was arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 in connection with the fire.

He was brought to Tullamore Garda Station where investigations are ongoing.