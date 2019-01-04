Offaly clubs and groups to share €300,000 funding windfall

The allocation of €312,905 for 106 Offaly community groups has been welcomed today, Friday, January 4.

Offaly TD Marcella Corcoran Kennedy said, "this funding will make a real difference to community groups and will allow them to make improvements to their facilities for the benefit of everyone in their community."

You can check out the successful recipients in your area below:

2nd Scout Group Clara Install windows and internal door to improve energy efficiency €1,000

Acquired Brain Injury Ireland Pathway to community/sensory garden and sheltered area €2,500

Anam Beo Teoranta IT equipment and easels for table usage €1,000

Arden Vale Residents Association Revitalisation of large green area - raised beds, trees and flowerbeds €700

Ballinagar Community Group Benches and swing €1,000

Ballinagar GAA Outer wall of proposed gym €1,000

Ballyboy Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Musical instruments and PA system €2,000

Banagher Community Centre Committee Upgrade of building €9,594

Banagher Foroige Club Catering utensils €1,232

Barna Development Association Christmas lighting in the village €500

Belmont and District Fishing Club Holding nets and accessories €200

BHM Community Development Group Grass cutting equipment and landscaping €500

Birr Rugby Football Club Insulate walls and attic, replace existing windows and main door €1,000

Birr Tidy Towns Create new picnic area on the approach road R439 €1,000

BLC Development CLG, Ballycumber Upgrade building - installation of new PVC windows €2,000

Bracknagh Foroige Club Equipment €500

Bracknagh Hall Committee Upgrade of WC facilities to allow wheelchair access and storage €6,375

Cadamstown Development Association Enhance the streetscape €1,000

Cappagh Grove Residents Association, Ballinagar Signage, steel poles, perspex and stakes for fence €1,000

Castletown, Cullenwaine, Ballintemple Graveyard Committee Strimmers (one per graveyard) and safety gear €500

Clara Community Action Plan Waymarked signage €650

Clara Community and Family Resource Centre CLG Training room, office and reconfigure toilets €10,000

Clara Community Swimming Pool Lift mechanism for people with mobility impediment €2,000

Clara Tidy Towns Ride-on mower €1,000

Cloghan Community Development Association Ltd Soft landscaping to Park beside the village square €2,000

Cloghan Foróige Club Sports Equipment €500

Cloghan Hall Committee Upgrade building - replace doors and windows €3,500

Clonbullogue Development Association Pedestrian walkway over River Figile in Clonbullogue €2,500

Clonbullogue Development Association Maintain hedges, hedge trimmer and leaf blower €1,000

Clonygowan Development Association Stone for flowerbeds €500

Cooperative Housing Connaught - An Corrán Estate Lawnmower, shed for storage, flowers, greenhouse and allotment area €3,000

Crinkill Tidy Villages and Development Association School street garden - compost, tools, fencing and poly tunnel €1,000

Crinkle Sports & Recreation Centre Installation of ballstop nets €1,000

Daingean Community Development CLG PC and printer €1,000

Daingean Development Association Flower planters €1,000

Daingean Town Hall Oil Boiler and radiators €5,000

Daingean Town Hall Laptop, chairs, tables and printer €1,000

Dernagun Residents Association Lawnmower and hedge cutter €500

Durrow Hall Committee Upgrade of building €10,000

Eden Pitch and Putt Irrigation equipment, mowers, course equipment and storage/clubhouse container €10,000

Edenderry Canoe Club Sports equipment and storage €3,000

Edenderry Playground Ltd CCTV €1,000

Edenderry Swimming Pool Ltd IT/sports equipment, Training and training equipment €10,000

Edenderry Tidy Towns Refurbish Canal walkway for public safety and access to the canal €10,000

Epilepsy Ireland Training Equipment €500

Ferbane Athletic Club/Gallen Utd Soccer Club Storage container to store equipment €1,000

Glendaniel Residents Association Landscaping Equipment €500

GROW in Ireland Printers €1,000

Irish Wheelchair Association Ballinagar Furnishings and equipment €2,000

Kilcormac Community Childcare Sports equipment, furniture and play equipment €1,500

Kilcormac Development Association Community Garden €2,000

Killurin Community Alert and Development Group Gardening Equipment €1,000

Kilmurry Hall Committee, Ballycommon Energy upgrade (PVC windows) €700

Kinnitty Camoige Club Sports Equipment €1,000

Kinnitty Community Centre CCTV €500

Kinnitty Development Group Mountain Bike Trailhead €40,000

Kinnitty GAA Club Development of Community Facility - to provide gym and walking facilities €1,000

Kinnitty Tidy Towns Lawnmower €849

Leabeg Leamore Boora Development Company Ltd External door and CCTV €1,000

Lusmagh Hall Committee Conservation Works €3,000

Moneygall Dev Association CLG Development of Community facility and gym equipment €2,000

Moneygall Football Club CLG Development of community facility - connecting water and wastewater supply €500

Mucklagh Community Development CLG Table, chairs and trollies €1,000

Mucklagh Schoolboys/Girls Soccer Club Defibrillator and Sports Equipment €1,000

North Community Development Network CLG IT equipment and training €2,500

Rowing Club, Cappincur Upgrade of building and development of Community Facility €1,000

Search and Recovery Unit (Shannonside Sub Aqua Unit) CCTV, rewiring, bathroom tiling and handwashing facilities €2,000

Parents First (Laois Offaly) CLG Purchase of toys and play equipment €1,117

Pullough Community Action Group IT Equipment €500

Pullough Community Centre New meeting room, disabled toilets, bus shelter and committee room €3,500

Pullough Community Pre-School Outdoor awning for new natural play and learning area €650

Pullough Resident's Development Association IT Equipment €500

Pullough Tidy Towns Works to develop an attractive canal village €500

Rahan Hall Committee Repair existing perimeter stone wall and erect barrier €1,000

Rath Development and Tidy Village Committee Upgrade signage and decorative seating in the village €1,000

Rath Eglish Foróige Club Microphone, First Aid cabinet and lockable noticeboard €888

Rhode Parish Enterprise Ltd Tables and chairs €4,000

Rights for the Elderly Voluntary Housing Association CCTV €1,000

Seir Kieran GAA Club Athletic/walking track and lights €1,000

Seir Kieran Community Group Disabled toilet, defibrillator, flower boxes and seat around community hall €2,000

Shannonbridge Action Group/Tidy Towns Upgrade playground - to include toddler play area and a sensory area €2,500

Shannonbridge Community Services Group Upgrade toilet and shower block facilities €20,000

Shannonbridge Tidy Towns Signage - self-guided walk embracing the history and heritage of the village €1,000

Shinrone Tidy Towns Clean river area and upgrade the planting areas €1,000

Skuse Team Muaythai Academy Birr Sports Equipment €2,000

Slieve Bloom Girl Guide Unit Training and training equipment - upgrade of tents €1,000

Social Soil Network, Birr Classroom Equipment €500

St. Brigid's Social Club, Portarlington Security fencing and walkway footpath €1,000

St. Broghans N.S. Parents Association Community Garden €2,000

St. Finian's Park Residents Group, Kinnitty Shed, mower and strimmers €1,500

St. Mary's Youth and Community Centre Upgrade building - heating, insulation and WC €40,000

The Charleville Centre Community Garden €4,000

The Clodagh Active Retirement Training event for group with an educational and historical interest €750

The Growery, Birr Training Equipment (LEADER) €1,000

Tullamore Active Retirement Association IT Equipment €700

Tullamore and District Rotary Club Signage - signposts with Tullamore Town Historical Walking Tour App information €1,000

Tullamore Canoe Club Upgrade building €1,000

Tullamore Christmas Lights Project (Tullamore Chamber) Upgrade of Christmas lighting for Tullamore Town, Harbour Street and O'Carroll Street €20,000

Tullamore Community and Family Resource Centre Renovation of unused room to counselling/family meeting room €2,000

Tullamore Community Radio Broadcast equipment, CCTV, alarm and signage €2,000

Tullamore GAA Club Tarmac, signage, LED lighting, goal posts and scoreboard €1,000

Tullamore Housing Association CLG IT Equipment €500

Tullamore Sports Link Ltd Scoreboard, defibrillator, underage goal posts and boundary fence €1,000

Tullamore Tennis Club Energy Efficient upgrade - LED lighting on courts and clubhouse €1,500

Tullamore Town FC IT equipment, develop club website and install conference facilities €1,000

West and South Community Network - Homefix Project Ride on mower, office furniture, tools and equipment and IT equipment €1,000

Youth Work Ireland Midlands - Tullamore Youth Project Sports equipment, arts/craft resources and driver theory discs €1,000