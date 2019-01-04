Offaly clubs and groups to share €300,000 funding windfall
The allocation of €312,905 for 106 Offaly community groups has been welcomed today, Friday, January 4.
Minister for Rural and Community Development of €312,905 for 106 community groups from across the county.
Offaly TD Marcella Corcoran Kennedy said, "this funding will make a real difference to community groups and will allow them to make improvements to their facilities for the benefit of everyone in their community."
You can check out the successful recipients in your area below:
2nd Scout Group Clara Install windows and internal door to improve energy efficiency €1,000
Acquired Brain Injury Ireland Pathway to community/sensory garden and sheltered area €2,500
Anam Beo Teoranta IT equipment and easels for table usage €1,000
Arden Vale Residents Association Revitalisation of large green area - raised beds, trees and flowerbeds €700
Ballinagar Community Group Benches and swing €1,000
Ballinagar GAA Outer wall of proposed gym €1,000
Ballyboy Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Musical instruments and PA system €2,000
Banagher Community Centre Committee Upgrade of building €9,594
Banagher Foroige Club Catering utensils €1,232
Barna Development Association Christmas lighting in the village €500
Belmont and District Fishing Club Holding nets and accessories €200
BHM Community Development Group Grass cutting equipment and landscaping €500
Birr Rugby Football Club Insulate walls and attic, replace existing windows and main door €1,000
Birr Tidy Towns Create new picnic area on the approach road R439 €1,000
BLC Development CLG, Ballycumber Upgrade building - installation of new PVC windows €2,000
Bracknagh Foroige Club Equipment €500
Bracknagh Hall Committee Upgrade of WC facilities to allow wheelchair access and storage €6,375
Cadamstown Development Association Enhance the streetscape €1,000
Cappagh Grove Residents Association, Ballinagar Signage, steel poles, perspex and stakes for fence €1,000
Castletown, Cullenwaine, Ballintemple Graveyard Committee Strimmers (one per graveyard) and safety gear €500
Clara Community Action Plan Waymarked signage €650
Clara Community and Family Resource Centre CLG Training room, office and reconfigure toilets €10,000
Clara Community Swimming Pool Lift mechanism for people with mobility impediment €2,000
Clara Tidy Towns Ride-on mower €1,000
Cloghan Community Development Association Ltd Soft landscaping to Park beside the village square €2,000
Cloghan Foróige Club Sports Equipment €500
Cloghan Hall Committee Upgrade building - replace doors and windows €3,500
Clonbullogue Development Association Pedestrian walkway over River Figile in Clonbullogue €2,500
Clonbullogue Development Association Maintain hedges, hedge trimmer and leaf blower €1,000
Clonygowan Development Association Stone for flowerbeds €500
Cooperative Housing Connaught - An Corrán Estate Lawnmower, shed for storage, flowers, greenhouse and allotment area €3,000
Crinkill Tidy Villages and Development Association School street garden - compost, tools, fencing and poly tunnel €1,000
Crinkle Sports & Recreation Centre Installation of ballstop nets €1,000
Daingean Community Development CLG PC and printer €1,000
Daingean Development Association Flower planters €1,000
Daingean Town Hall Oil Boiler and radiators €5,000
Daingean Town Hall Laptop, chairs, tables and printer €1,000
Dernagun Residents Association Lawnmower and hedge cutter €500
Durrow Hall Committee Upgrade of building €10,000
Eden Pitch and Putt Irrigation equipment, mowers, course equipment and storage/clubhouse container €10,000
Edenderry Canoe Club Sports equipment and storage €3,000
Edenderry Playground Ltd CCTV €1,000
Edenderry Swimming Pool Ltd IT/sports equipment, Training and training equipment €10,000
Edenderry Tidy Towns Refurbish Canal walkway for public safety and access to the canal €10,000
Epilepsy Ireland Training Equipment €500
Ferbane Athletic Club/Gallen Utd Soccer Club Storage container to store equipment €1,000
Glendaniel Residents Association Landscaping Equipment €500
GROW in Ireland Printers €1,000
Irish Wheelchair Association Ballinagar Furnishings and equipment €2,000
Kilcormac Community Childcare Sports equipment, furniture and play equipment €1,500
Kilcormac Development Association Community Garden €2,000
Killurin Community Alert and Development Group Gardening Equipment €1,000
Kilmurry Hall Committee, Ballycommon Energy upgrade (PVC windows) €700
Kinnitty Camoige Club Sports Equipment €1,000
Kinnitty Community Centre CCTV €500
Kinnitty Development Group Mountain Bike Trailhead €40,000
Kinnitty GAA Club Development of Community Facility - to provide gym and walking facilities €1,000
Kinnitty Tidy Towns Lawnmower €849
Leabeg Leamore Boora Development Company Ltd External door and CCTV €1,000
Lusmagh Hall Committee Conservation Works €3,000
Moneygall Dev Association CLG Development of Community facility and gym equipment €2,000
Moneygall Football Club CLG Development of community facility - connecting water and wastewater supply €500
Mucklagh Community Development CLG Table, chairs and trollies €1,000
Mucklagh Schoolboys/Girls Soccer Club Defibrillator and Sports Equipment €1,000
North Community Development Network CLG IT equipment and training €2,500
Rowing Club, Cappincur Upgrade of building and development of Community Facility €1,000
Search and Recovery Unit (Shannonside Sub Aqua Unit) CCTV, rewiring, bathroom tiling and handwashing facilities €2,000
Parents First (Laois Offaly) CLG Purchase of toys and play equipment €1,117
Pullough Community Action Group IT Equipment €500
Pullough Community Centre New meeting room, disabled toilets, bus shelter and committee room €3,500
Pullough Community Pre-School Outdoor awning for new natural play and learning area €650
Pullough Resident's Development Association IT Equipment €500
Pullough Tidy Towns Works to develop an attractive canal village €500
Rahan Hall Committee Repair existing perimeter stone wall and erect barrier €1,000
Rath Development and Tidy Village Committee Upgrade signage and decorative seating in the village €1,000
Rath Eglish Foróige Club Microphone, First Aid cabinet and lockable noticeboard €888
Rhode Parish Enterprise Ltd Tables and chairs €4,000
Rights for the Elderly Voluntary Housing Association CCTV €1,000
Seir Kieran GAA Club Athletic/walking track and lights €1,000
Seir Kieran Community Group Disabled toilet, defibrillator, flower boxes and seat around community hall €2,000
Shannonbridge Action Group/Tidy Towns Upgrade playground - to include toddler play area and a sensory area €2,500
Shannonbridge Community Services Group Upgrade toilet and shower block facilities €20,000
Shannonbridge Tidy Towns Signage - self-guided walk embracing the history and heritage of the village €1,000
Shinrone Tidy Towns Clean river area and upgrade the planting areas €1,000
Skuse Team Muaythai Academy Birr Sports Equipment €2,000
Slieve Bloom Girl Guide Unit Training and training equipment - upgrade of tents €1,000
Social Soil Network, Birr Classroom Equipment €500
St. Brigid's Social Club, Portarlington Security fencing and walkway footpath €1,000
St. Broghans N.S. Parents Association Community Garden €2,000
St. Finian's Park Residents Group, Kinnitty Shed, mower and strimmers €1,500
St. Mary's Youth and Community Centre Upgrade building - heating, insulation and WC €40,000
The Charleville Centre Community Garden €4,000
The Clodagh Active Retirement Training event for group with an educational and historical interest €750
The Growery, Birr Training Equipment (LEADER) €1,000
Tullamore Active Retirement Association IT Equipment €700
Tullamore and District Rotary Club Signage - signposts with Tullamore Town Historical Walking Tour App information €1,000
Tullamore Canoe Club Upgrade building €1,000
Tullamore Christmas Lights Project (Tullamore Chamber) Upgrade of Christmas lighting for Tullamore Town, Harbour Street and O'Carroll Street €20,000
Tullamore Community and Family Resource Centre Renovation of unused room to counselling/family meeting room €2,000
Tullamore Community Radio Broadcast equipment, CCTV, alarm and signage €2,000
Tullamore GAA Club Tarmac, signage, LED lighting, goal posts and scoreboard €1,000
Tullamore Housing Association CLG IT Equipment €500
Tullamore Sports Link Ltd Scoreboard, defibrillator, underage goal posts and boundary fence €1,000
Tullamore Tennis Club Energy Efficient upgrade - LED lighting on courts and clubhouse €1,500
Tullamore Town FC IT equipment, develop club website and install conference facilities €1,000
West and South Community Network - Homefix Project Ride on mower, office furniture, tools and equipment and IT equipment €1,000
Youth Work Ireland Midlands - Tullamore Youth Project Sports equipment, arts/craft resources and driver theory discs €1,000
