Irish Water to carry out repair works in Offaly for three months

Irish Water, working in partnership with Offaly County Council, is commencing works to replace ageing water mains to improve the security of supply and reduce leakage levels in Brosna next week.

The programme to replace 1,800 metres of ageing water mains with high density polyethylene (plastic) pipes is scheduled to commence in Brosna next week and will not conclude until May. These works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme.

Once complete, the benefits of the project will include a more reliable water supply for local customers on the public water supply in Brosna. The works will result in reduced leakage on the network. Operational and maintenance costs will also be reduced as the network operation will require less maintenance.

The works will take place along Roscrea Road (R491) and Milltown Road (L4012). The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply. The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Ward & Burke Construction Ltd and are scheduled to be completed by May 2019.

Irish Water has planned the works in short sections in order to limit impact on customers. Traffic management will be in place over the course of the works. Works may involve some short-term water shut-offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut offs. Local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.

Commenting on the works, Joe Carroll, Regional Lead on the Leakage Reduction Programme said, "The replacement of problematic water mains subject to frequent bursts in Brosna, Co. Offaly will improve security of supply for local residents and businesses alike."

"Replacing the existing water mains with new modern pipes will provide a long-term solution to ensure a safe and secure water supply is delivered to customers."

Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

Residents and businesses in the areas of the works have been notified and customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1850 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works.

Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme will, over the next 4 years, see €500 million invested to reduce the level of leakage across the country by fixing and replacing ageing water mains. This will ensure a safe, reliable water supply which is vital for our health, our environment and our growing population and economy.

To find out more about Irish Water’s national programme of works to reduce leakage and improve Ireland’s water supply visit the Leakage Reduction Programme Page at www.water.ie.