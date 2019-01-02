Offaly residents prepare for temporary water shut-off

Irish Water has warned that leak detection works may cause supply disruptions in Edenderry overnight on Thursday, January 3.

The scheduled works may affect the Blundell Wood housing estate and surrounding areas in Edenderry on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

Works are scheduled to take place from 11:30pm on 3 January to 4:30am on 4 January.

"We recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return," Irish Water said.

If you wish to inquire about this supply disruption you can contact Irish Water and use the following reference number: OFF030883.