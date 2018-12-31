Man confirmed dead after being taken from river in the Midlands

A man has died after being recovered from the River Shannon by the RNLI.

Lough Ree RNLI and Athlone Sub Aqua Club responded to a late night report of a person in the water at Athlone Town quays between the Castle and Sean’s Bar on Sunday, December 30.

The volunteer crew were quickly on the scene and immediately commenced a search for the person. They were joined by members of Athlone Sub Aqua Club. Conditions at the time were very calm with partial visibility due to darkness.

A casualty was taken from the water and placed in the care of HSE Paramedics who were waiting on the quayside.

Athlone Gardai have sadly confirmed that the man subsequently passed away.

Lough Ree RNLI and Athlone Sub Aqua Club would like to extend their sincere condolences to the family at this time.