Offaly singer set to tour with Irish country music superstar in New Year

Olivia Douglas is all set to kick off a brand new year with the same style as she’s ending 2018. It’s just been announced that the Ferbane singer, who has been opening for Nathan Carter on his Christmas tour, will now be joining Derek Ryan when his ‘TEN’ Tour begins in January.

Olivia, who has become affectionately known as ‘the Flower of Ferbane’, will join the multi-award-winning Carlow songwriter for eighteen dates nationwide, beginning in the Braid Theatre in Ballymena on January 11, before finishing up in Wexford Opera House on March 3. And the ‘Leaving Tipperary’ star is looking forward to hitting the road with another of Irish country’s biggest names.

“Absolutely, I’ve been having the best time with Nathan and all of his band and team, it’s been so much fun every night. So to finish up one year like that, and then to get straight back into the new year by heading out on the road again, with Derek this time, all of that is just like a dream. I think for any artist out there, the chance to tour with lads like Nathan and Derek is amazing, and I’m very grateful to both of them for inviting me along.”

Olivia continued, “This is another big tour for Derek as well – all of his tours are big ones anyway, of course – but this one is in support of his new album, ‘TEN’, which is his tenth album. And that’s such a marvellous milestone for him to reach. So for me to be a part of the celebrations around that, it’s a real honour for me.”

Olivia can look back on 2018 as probably being the most successful year of her career to date. Among the highlights leading up to her time supporting Nathan, followed by Derek from January, was the memorable and sold-out launch night for her own second album ‘Forever Country’, the success of her single ‘Leaving Tipperary’ (including taking the Best Video crown at the Irish Post Country Music Awards), appearing on the Sunday World stage at the 3Arena during the C2C Festival, and performing on Opry Le Daniel, as well as further Hot Country and Sunday World awards, too.

The question is, can 2019 top all of that? Olivia has a simple answer…

“I don’t even think about it that way, to be honest. My nerves wouldn’t hold up! I’m just enjoying every day and every experience as they come my way. As long as I’m enjoying being on stage and people keep wanting to hear me, that’ll be enough to keep me happy. We’ll be into icing-on-the-cake territory with whatever happens after that [laughs].”