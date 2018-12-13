Parcel of land with 'development potential' in Edenderry sold at auction

A small parcel of land in Edenderry described as having 'residential development potential' has been sold at auction.

The 0.32-acre site at Corkery Lane, Monasteroris, Edenderry, was offered during the December BidX1 commercial property auction on Thursday, December 13.

The development potential is subject to planning but the land is zoned 'residential' under the Edenderry Local Area Plan 2017-2023.

The primary aim under that plan in relation to residential development is to deliver high quality, sustainable living environments which are attractive, safe and vibrant and meet the needs of the residents and the community.

The land had a reserve price of €35,000 but following a bidding war of 27 bids, it was sold for €64,000.

Also sold on Thursday was a mid-terrace four-bedroom house at Eiscir Meadows in Tullamore. The modest family home had a reserve of €140,000 and following just a single bid, was sold for that price.

The house extends over 1,000 sq. ft.

The Bank of Ireland building in Edenderry was also on sale at the auction with a guide price of €710,000 but it remained unsold after no bids were recorded.