Offaly community group wins national volunteering award

Pullough Community Action Group from Offaly has claimed the 'Outstanding Group' award at the 2018 Volunteer Ireland award.

The group was set up by a group of 8 volunteers who felt their small rural village needed to have a shop where local people could buy basic groceries and meet their neighbours on a regular basis.

In spite of the fact that they had no money to bring about their dream of re-opening a shop which had fallen into disrepair since its closure a few years ago, this group set about fundraising to set up a community, voluntary run shop.

Within a few months, they had secured permission from the owner to lease the premises, raised enough money to cover the cost of insurance, repair, restore and stock the shop. Overcoming all obstacles they forged ahead and opened Offaly’s only community shop in June 2017.

Since then they have remained dedicated to their roles as volunteers. The shop is open seven days a week, even remaining open during the severe storms and snow of the past year.

The re-opening of the shop has brought new life to the village. It not only provides local people with the opportunity to buy food locally but has become a “Social Hub” and is greatly contributing to inter-generational interaction through the hosting of community events.

The creation of a “Youth Space” in an area of the shop is a wonderful addition for the young people of the area. The space is providing them with a friendly environment to socialise and engage in both educational and recreational activities such as computer training, arts & crafts and wellness programmes. It is especially popular during the long summer holidays. It has also given some secondary school students valuable work experience. This venture has re-ignited the passion people have for the betterment of the village.

The group were presented with their award by Senator David Norris.