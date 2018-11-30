Offaly comedian 'not' taking part in new series of RTE's Dancing With The Stars

Despite reports to the contrary last weekend, the Offaly Express can confirm that Edenderry funnyman Neil Delamere will not be one of the celebrities taking part in RTE's latest series of 'Dancing With The Stars' in January.

Media reports last Sunday suggested 'The Blame Game' star was set to don the sequence for the newest series, but representatives for the comedian have told the Offaly Express this isn't the case.

"He has been approached but it’s not possible for him to do it with his current schedule," a spokesperson said.

"He has a 50-date tour starting on December 28 which will be every Friday and Saturday night spoken for until the end of April," they continued.

"He’s also doing The Blame Game for BBCNI, series 2 of Soft Border Patrol for BBCNI and ongoing work with BBC4 so there just wouldn’t be the time. He’d love to do it in the future if he has the time," the spokesperson concluded.

Much speculation surrounds the identity of this year's dancers for the show which was won earlier this year by Jake Carter.