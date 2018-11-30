An Bord Pleanála gives new Offaly windfarm the green light

An Bord Pleanála has upheld Offaly County Council's decision to grant permission for the development of Moanvane Windfarm at Ballychristal And Kilcappagh, near Geashill village in Offaly.

Moanvane Wind Farm Ltd applied for permission to Offaly County Council for a 12-turbine wind farm with a tip height of up to 169 metres earlier this year.

The local authority granted permission with 38 conditions, including the removal of two turbines from the original application. The decision by Offaly County Council was appealed to An Bord Pleanála by a number of individuals, the Geashill Wind Information Group as well as the developer, Moanvane Wind Farm Ltd.

The developers appealed the decision to omit two turbines from the original plans while the other appellants took issue with tip height, noise, property prices and setback distances

An Bord Pleanála has now given permission for the development in line with Offaly County Council's original decision and attached conditions.

The works include all associated foundations and hardstanding areas; a recreational amenity trail, associated signage, parking and recreational facilities.

It will see the construction of one on-site electrical substation; one temporary construction compound; all associated underground electrical and communications cabling connecting the turbines to the proposed on-site electrical substation; provision of new site access tracks and upgrading of existing access tracks and associated drainage; excavation of a borrow pit.

The development will also see works to facilitate the delivery of turbines along the local road L1013 within the townland of Ballychristal to include temporary alterations to roadside boundary and the laying of temporary surfacing and the permanent setback of a roadside boundary wall; tree felling and all associated site development works.

This permission shall be for a period of 25 years from the date of the first commissioning of the wind farm.