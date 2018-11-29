Offaly gardaí warn of two new scams circulating in the county

Offaly gardaí have issued two community alerts relating to phone and text scams circulating in the region in recent days.

The first relates to phone calls from numbers appearing to be local purporting to be from Microsoft. The scammer then tries to ascertain personal details over the phone.

Gardaí are telling residents not to engage with such calls.

The second scam is a text message circulating stating, "Dear Taxpayer, your refund is now available." The message is accompanied by a link and an amount of money.

Gardaí have said this is a scam and are telling people not to engage or click on the link.