Dozens of Offaly schools to receive minor works grant

Some 69 schools in Offaly will receive a Minor Works Grant payment over the coming days for small-scale works and improvements, according to Offaly Fine Gael Councillor and General Election Candidate, John Clendennen.

Cllr. Clendennen stated that "the Department of Education is advising all school authorities to use the grant to prioritise fire safety prevention works, and this follows a commitment under Project Ireland 2040 that the Minor Works Grant will be paid on an annual basis to all primary schools."

"All primary schools will receive a flat rate Minor Works Grant of €5,500 plus €18.50 per mainstream pupil and €74 per special needs pupil attending a special school or special class. The grant is worth €6,425 for a 50 pupil school and over €11,000 for a 300 pupil school," according to Cllr Clendennen.

While schools have discretion under the Minor Works Grant Scheme in relation to the nature of small-scale works and improvements to be carried out to their school buildings, the Department is advising all school authorities to use the grant in the first instance to prioritise fire safety prevention works.

“The Department will be developing guidance for all primary and post-primary schools on the key issues identified from the fire safety assessment programme and it is envisaged that this guidance will be provided to schools in Q1 2019 and the Department will be consulting with the school management bodies before finalising the guidance," Cllr. Clendennen explained.

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh said: “I am pleased that there is now more certainty for schools in relation to the Minor Works Grant and that this will enable schools to have more effective maintenance programmes in place. A key priority is to ensure that any fire safety matters are addressed.”