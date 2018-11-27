Warning issued with telephone pole hanging perilously over Offaly road

Motorists and walkers in North Offaly have been warned to watch out for fallen or precarious debris as high winds continue.

A concerned resident posted the above photograph to the Republic of Edenderry community page, showing a telephone pole hanging precariously over the Edenderry to Castlejordan road.

Motorists are being urged to exercise caution in the area.

Gardaí have also issued an alert today warning of possible debris and standing surface water across Laois-Offaly.

They are advising drivers to reduce speed and increase braking distance.

Offaly is experiencing some severe weather with 80km/h winds and heavy rain, while Met Éireann warns that Storm Diana could bring further disturbed weather on Wednesday and Thursday.