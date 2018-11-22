Offaly girl (9) to perform on RTE's Late Late Toy Show

Offaly will once again have a connection on this year's Late Late Toy Show on RTE television on Friday next, November 30 when 9-year-old Cloghan girl Ava Maher performs on stage.

Midland Drama school student Ava will be performing in this year's Late Late Toy Show and although her role in the show is top secret, according to RTE producers, we can reveal she is an all-singing, all-dancing student at the Kilcormac branch of the school.

Midland Drama School Director Lorraine Wynne is extremely proud of young Ava who she describes as "a very talented and very unassuming" student.

Ava attends the school for both drama and singing lessons for the past number of years, and just last Wednesday, Lorraine received a call from RTE Toy Show HQ.

“I was over the moon to receive the call from the toy show for another year. Ava is a wonderful performer, very talented. She will be performing during the opening part of the show in a popular act, and while we were asked by the Toy Show not to reveal all, it will be an act not to be missed," the school director told the Offaly Express.

Ava will follow previous successes from Midland Drama School, Elle’s Divas, a girl band who opened the show in 2010, as well as numerous demonstrators and performers from the school's growing stable of budding stars over the years.

Ava auditioned for the show at the recent Toy Show roadshow process which rolled into Tullamore's Bridge House Hotel in October. "The producers are mad about her," a proud Lorraine Wynne said as she said, "we can't wait to see Ava perform on the show and we wish her the best of luck."

Ava has been rehearsing for the show at RTE on Sundays and will take part in final rehearsal this Sunday, November 25. She will also feature in RTE's Toy Show Unwrapped series which airs in the week leading up to the Toy Show itself on Friday, November 30.

Ava was chosen as one of just five performers taking part in the show to feature on the preview series which has been a ratings hit in recent years.

"It was really fun to film and lovely to be involved in," Lorraine Wynne said, "the film crew came to the drama school, Ava’s home and our studio to capture Ava in rehearsals."

"So watch out for the Toy Show Unwrapped special on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday on RTÉ in the week prior to the Toy Show," she added.

You can see Ava's big appearance on RTE's Late Late Toy Show on Friday, November 30 on RTE One. The show regularly attracts a TV audience of one million in Ireland and around the world on the RTE Player.