Tullamore Hospital releases statement amid serious overcrowding

Tullamore Hospital has released a statement advising patients that they have activated the HSE's Escalation Policy amid serious overcrowding.

"Tullamore Hospital is very busy today Thursday, November 22, with many patients requiring admission. The escalation policy is activated and patients are being advised that they will experience delays as the hospital manages the peak in attendance and additional demand on the service," hospital management said.

"The Hospital regrets any delays experienced by our patients. The Hospital is continuing to implement measures so that patients can transfer to wards and hospital beds as quickly as possible and are working with Community Health Organisations to minimise discharge delays for patients," the statement continued.