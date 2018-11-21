Offaly school gets planning permission for prefabricated accommodation

An Offaly primary school has been granted permission from Offaly County Council for a prefabricated development on their existing grounds.

The development will see Cloneyhurke National School construct a 15 sq. metre prefabricated building to the south-east of their existing school building.

The prefab will be used as temporary additional accommodation.

The plans include all associated site works at the school which is located at Benfield, Cloneyhurke, not far from Portarlington.