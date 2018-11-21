Offaly construction training facility gets planning go ahead

Offaly County Council has granted planning permission for the construction of a new training building at the National Construction Training Centre in Mount Lucas, Offaly.

The planned development will see the construction of a new single-storey training workshop and a two-storey classroom block with toilets.

It includes ancillary accommodation with associated upgrade to on-site treatment systems and site development works.

The works will take place at the National Construction Training Centre at Drumcaw, Mount Lucas, not far from the North Offaly town of Edenderry.