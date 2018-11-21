Man arrested and questioned in relation to armed raid on Offaly bookies

A male in his 30s has been arrested in relation to an armed raid on Boylesports in Edenderry.

The man was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Tullamore Garda Station on November 16 and was later released. Investigations are ongoing into the serious incident of armed burglary in Edenderry.

Gardaí were called to the premises of Boylesports bookies shop on JKL Street, Edenderry at approximately 8.30pm on Thursday evening, November 15, where the alleged incident took place.

Staff reported that a man entered the premises armed with a knife and stole a sum of cash, gardaí told the Offaly Express.

No injuries were sustained during the incident.

Witnesses to the incident can contact Edenderry Garda Station on 04697-31290.