Offaly community scoops national 'Pride of Place' award

PICTURED ABOVE: Cllr John Leahy, Offaly Co. Co., Cllr. Peter Ormond, Moneygall Dev. Assoc. & Offaly Co. Co., Sean O’Farrell, Moneygall Dev. Assoc., Henry Healy, Chair Moneygall Dev. Assoc., Dolores O'Brien-Whyte, Moneygall Dev. Assoc., Marian Ryan, Moneygall Dev. Assoc., Cllr Danny Owens, Chair, Offaly Co. Co., Cllr John Clendennen, Offaly Co. Co., Martin Daly, Community & Culture, Offaly Co. Co.

Offaly based community groups were among those honoured at the annual IPB Pride of Place awards held on Cork City Hall on Saturday evening, November 17.

Moneygall Development Association were crowned overall winners in the Community Tourism Category. Accepting the award, Chairperson Henry Healy, stated, “Moneygall has worked hard to create an exciting tourist destination and this award is recognition of the pride we have in our community.”

Representing County Offaly with great distinction in the IPB Pride of Place Awards were Clonbullogue Development Association, Acquired Brain Injury Ireland Mount Bolus and Moneygall Development Association.

Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, Cllr Danny Owens congratulated the three participants in this years who Pride of Place, stating: “The purpose of this initiative is to acknowledge the commitment and hard work being done by all of you and to celebrate with you your contribution to the enhancement of your community and environment and the creation of civic pride”.

In all 800 community heroes from across the country attended last Saturday’s IPB Pride of Place Awards at Cork City Hall. The annual competition, described as the ‘Oscars of the Community Sector’, celebrates the often unsung work of community groups that selflessly work to make local neighbourhoods a better place to live in, work in or visit.

Organised by Co-Operation Ireland and sponsored by IPB Insurance, the Pride of Place awards sees the country’s local authorities, on both sides of the border, nominate outstanding projects that contribute to civic pride.



