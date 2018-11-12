Offaly gardai investigate after referee assaulted during soccer match

Gardai in Offaly are investigating a serious case of alleged assault on a referee at a Combined Counties Football League game on Sunday.

Gardai confirmed to the Offaly Express that shortly before 1pm on Sunday Gardaí from Tullamore were called to the scene of a public order incident at a Football Club in Horseleap on the Offaly Westmeath border

It’s understood a match referee, a man in his 50s, was physically injured when a disturbance broke out during a football match.

One of our Referees in Midland Branch today after a game was viciously attacked by players this should not be tollarted at all we as Referees doing a job no REF no game pic.twitter.com/YgPpAhSNpD — Joe Cassidy Athlone (@JoeCassidyIRE) November 11, 2018

The game was being played between a local Horseleap United team and rivals from the Mullingar Town Club.

It's alleged that up to four people attacked the referee in the carpark where he sustained serious facial injuries.

The injured man was taken to Tullamore hospital by ambulance for treatment.

His injures are not life threatening.

No arrests have been made to date and enquiries are ongoing, Gardai confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station 057-9327600.