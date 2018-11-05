WATCH: Incredible footage as Offaly man sells out arenas across Europe

Offaly native Sean McLoughlin, the YouTube star taking the world by storm, is coming to the end of an incredible tour across Europe.

The 28-year-old has over 18 million YouTube subscribers and 4.5 million followers on Twitter. His tour has been a phenomenal success.

TOP OF THE MORNING TO YA LADDIES! pic.twitter.com/qO07G9aj4x — Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) November 3, 2018

VIDEO: The clip above shows Sean emerge onto the stage in Manchester to packed crowds and rapturous applause.

Sean is better known as Jacksepticeye, a vlogger who posts videos of himself playing and commentating on his favourite video games. His energetic and brash style struck a chord with other gamers and he now enjoys a huge following across the globe.

His online name comes from a nickname made up for him by his schoolmates after he suffered an eye injury.

The Cloghan man started posting videos as a hobby around the time he studied tourism at AIT and moved to Athlone, but has now made his vlogging a full-time job. He has since moved to the UK.

Not only that, but he has amassed an estimated fortune of €2.5 million, landing him a spot on Ireland’s top 30 earners under 30.

He has been touring theatres across the globe with dates in Norway, Sweden, the UK and Ireland where he will play his last sold-out date on Monday, November 5.

VIDEO: Jacksepticeye in action in a video which currently has over five million views

