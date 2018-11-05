Irish Water announce €21.5 million investment in Offaly

Irish Water today announced it has signed a contract for major upgrades to the Tullamore and Birr Water Supply Schemes.

The €21.5 million investment will result in significant improvements to water quality and security of supply for 18,000 people and businesses in Offaly.

The contract for the works has been awarded to Murphy Process Engineering Ltd. for the design, construction and commissioning of three water treatment plants and additional treated water storage reservoirs.

The work is due to start in the coming weeks and is expected to be completed by 2020.

The construction works will be spread across three locations at Ardan, Clonaslee and Birr. The works will be primarily located on lands recently acquired by Irish Water from local landowners with little construction impact on public roads.

Speaking at the contract signing, William McKnight, Infrastructure Programme Regional Lead at Irish Water said, "We are delighted to sign this contract for the works and get them underway as quickly as possible."

"Due to this investment by Irish Water, by 2020, both Tullamore and Birr will have drinking water that is significantly improved. A dependable and secure drinking water supply will ensure that both towns have the required water infrastructure to support ongoing economic growth and social development," he added.

"The Irish Water project team will work closely with business and residents in Birr and Tullamore for the duration of the works to ensure minimum disruption to local water supplies," Irish Water concluded.