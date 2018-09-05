Trees of Hope to be planted in Offaly for World Suicide Prevention Day

A number of trees of hope will be planted in Offaly to mark 2018 World Suicide Prevention Day which is taking place on 10th September.

The theme of this year's World Suicide Prevention Day is ‘Working Together to Prevent Suicide’ which seeks to encourage all of us to engage with each other and to join together to spread awareness of suicide prevention as part of a local and a global community.

This year, to mark and commemorate World Suicide Prevention Day, Midlands Living Links Suicide Bereavement Support Service, in partnership with the HSE Resource Service for Suicide Prevention, are planting a ‘Tree of Hope’ at four locations across the Midlands in the week commencing Sunday 9th September.

Trees will be planted in Edenderry and Tullamore on Monday to mark the day in Offaly. The tree in Edenderry will be planted by the local Darkness Into Light committee.

The ‘Tree of Hope’ is a symbol to those who have lost a loved one to suicide and to people living with mental health problems that there is understanding and support available for all.

The hope of Midlands Living Links and all other organisations offering support is that people who may be finding life difficult will reach out and ask for help in the knowledge that it will be willingly given.

In Tullamore, a tree of hope will be planted on Sunday, September 9 ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10. It will be planted at Lloyd's Park at 1pm.

If you would like to show your individual support for suicide prevention, you are invited to attend the planting of a ‘Tree of Hope’ in your local community.

The various tree planting events will take place as follows:

Co. Offaly; Lloyds Park, Tullamore - Sunday 9th September, at 1pm.

Co. Laois: Memorial Garden, Portlaoise - Monday 10th September, at 1pm.

Co. Longford: Remembrance Garden, Great Water Street, Longford - Wednesday 12th September at 2.30pm.

Co. Westmeath: Athlone I.T. (private event for college students).

If you or someone you know is in need of help or support, the following services are available:

The Samaritans:116 123

Your GP or MiDOC: 1850 302702

24/7 Suicide Helpline: 1800 247 247 / Text ‘HELP’ to 51444 (Pieta House)

Emergency Services: 999 / 112 or the Emergency Department in your local Hospital.

Midlands Living Links: 086 1600 641 (for bereavement support and a listening ear)

Bereavement Liaison Officer (Pieta House): 086 418 0088.

For Information regarding how to support yourself or someone you care about and details of mental health services: www.yourmentalhealth.ie.