World Suicide Prevention Day to be marked with planting of 'Tree of Hope' in Edenderry

On Monday evening, September 10th at 7pm, the Darkness Into Light committee in Edenderry are planting a "Tree of Hope" at Edenderry GAA's new facility, Rosderra Weavers Field.

The planting ceremony date has been chosen to coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day.

A Tree of Hope is a symbol of support to all sadly affected by suicide or living with mental health issues. The tree becomes a place where survivors and families can remember their loved ones.

Messages of love and support from the Darkness Into Light walk on May 12 will be placed under the roots of the tree. The ceremony will also include a balloon release for loved ones.

Afterwards, there will be a cheque presentation in the GAA to representatives of Pieta House for the sum of €15,216, raised from the walk.

Refreshments will be served and the committee invites everyone to wear their yellow t-shirts worn during the walk.

On the day also, the committee will be hiding small painted rocks around town of Edenderry, for the finder to keep or to re-hide.