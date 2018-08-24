National Lottery player in Offaly wins €500,000

The National Lottery winners’ room was a hive of activity on Friday afternoon as six separate winners collected a combined €914,023 in prizes.

The biggest winner of the day was an online player from Offaly who collected his massive €500,000 Lotto Plus 1 prize which he won on Wednesday, August 15.

The lucky Offaly man found out about his defining win when he checked his emails the morning after the draw.

“I actually checked my online account the previous night and my balance hadn’t changed so I just assumed that I hadn’t won anything. My jaw nearly hit the floor when I checked my email in work the following morning!” he said.

Other visitors to National Lottery HQ today were an ecstatic family from North Dublin who collected a €250,000 Lotto Plus 2 top prize which they won in last Wednesday’s (22nd August). The lucky Quick Pick ticket was sold on Tuesday at Dunnes Stores in the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre in Blanchardstown in Dublin 15.

The lucky family plan to celebrate their huge win with a trip to Disneyland Paris after they pay their bank a visit to pay off their mortgage.

The coolest winner of the day was perhaps a lucky lady from Sligo who finally claimed a €45,005 TellyBingo prize from 25th May just before the 90 day prize claim deadline.

The lucky Sligo mother won the TellyBingo Snowball prize with a ticket she purchased at the Maugheraboy Post Office in Co. Sligo and she ensured that she wouldn’t miss out on her big prize as she kept a close eye on the prize claim deadline,“It was a wonderful surprise to find out that I had won the top prize last May so it’s fair to say that I’ve had a lot of time to think about what I’m going to do with it. Genuinely, I just haven’t had the time to collect it but I had been in touch with the National Lottery over the past few weeks to make sure that I didn’t miss out,” she said.

Meanwhile a Lotto player from the North of the country was also celebrating after claiming a cool €69,018 he won on 28th July after matching five numbers and the bonus. The player only realised he was a winner earlier this week when he used his National Lottery App to scan some old tickets.

The winning ticket was sold in the SuperValu store at St. Catherine’s Filling Station in Killybegs, Co. Donegal.

Also collecting a top National Lottery prize today was an online player from Limerick who won €30,000 on the Kick Off Cash digital Instant Win Game - while another player from Westmeath claimed a €20,000 prize on a €5 Money Multiplier 20X scratch card which they bought at Tesco in Mullingar, Co. Westmeath.

