Emergency road closure in place after sinkhole found in Offaly

An emergency road closure has been put in place in Edenderry after a sinkhole opened up on the Rathangan side of the town.

No traffic is being allowed through the tunnel on the Edenderry to Rathangan road after the hole was discovered by passing motorists on Tuesday morning, August 21.

Offaly County Council were notified and informed gardaí who have now secured the scene.

Offaly County Council have said the closure at the Blundell Aqueduct has been put in place "due to a collapsed culvert on the L-1001 running under the bridge."

The damage appears like a sinkhole in the road and the integrity of the surface will now be examined before the road re-opens to traffic.

Local diversions are being put in place and motorists are being told to avoid the area.