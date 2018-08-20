Bookies put Offaly's Dubai Rose in the running for Tralee crown

Paddy Power have shortened the odds on Offaly's Rebecca Egan, the 2018 Dubai Rose, winning the Rose of Tralee festival and the teacher is now in the Top 10 in the betting market.

Rebecca was at odds as big as 80/1 on Friday but as the Rose Tour unfolded and the group was narrowed down to 32 for the TV spectacualr, she has been backed into 14/1. If Rebecca were to win the competition, she would become the second Offaly woman to do so, just 12 months after Offaly Rose Jennifer Byrne claimed the crown.

An Irish-educated teacher working in Dubai, Rebecca won the Dubai title in May. She is a former Banagher College student and St. Rynagh's camogie player who says she has "tumbled" her way around the world.

The early frontrunners this year are Grainne Hawkes representing London and Melbourne Rose Suzie Jackson who are both priced at 4/1 for the crown.

The famous TV portion of the show takes place next Monday and Tuesday night with Daithi Ó Sé once again acting as MC.