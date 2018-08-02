Five men on the run in the Midlands amid Garda search

Residents in the Midlands are on alert tonight as Gardai continue a search for five men.

A search began by Gardaí in Laois this evening after five men were reported to have jumped from inside a truck and into the countryside on foot.

The incident happened in the Straboe / The Rock area between Portlaoise, Mountmellick and Emo.

It is understood that the incident is still ongoing tonight.

Enquiries are ongoing by Gardaí in the area tonight and a Garda presence will be kept in the area, it has been confirmed.

Earlier this evening Gardaí issued a text alert to members of the Rock Text Alert group.

"Reports of 5 males acting suspicious in The Straboe Area The Rock area in the last 30 minutes. Last seen on foot. Report sighting".

It's understood the men may be illegal immigrants.