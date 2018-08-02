Five men on the run in the Midlands amid Garda search
Residents in the Midlands are on alert tonight as Gardai continue a search for five men.
A search began by Gardaí in Laois this evening after five men were reported to have jumped from inside a truck and into the countryside on foot.
The incident happened in the Straboe / The Rock area between Portlaoise, Mountmellick and Emo.
It is understood that the incident is still ongoing tonight.
Enquiries are ongoing by Gardaí in the area tonight and a Garda presence will be kept in the area, it has been confirmed.
Earlier this evening Gardaí issued a text alert to members of the Rock Text Alert group.
"Reports of 5 males acting suspicious in The Straboe Area The Rock area in the last 30 minutes. Last seen on foot. Report sighting".
It's understood the men may be illegal immigrants.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on