Midlands man pulled knife on female employee during robbery, court hears

A book of evidence has been served on a Portarlington man charged with trying to rob the local Polish shop with a knife.

At last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Kamil Cruk (25), Ballymorris Manor, Portarlington, was charged with robbery from the Polish shop on the Link Road, Portarlington, on February 20; and theft from Centra on February 19.

When the case first came before the court in February, Garda Adrian Corcoran gave evidence that he arrested the accused at Ballymorris Manor, Portarlington and the accused made no reply when charged.

He gave evidence that on February 20, it was alleged the accused entered the Polish shop on the Link Road, Portarlington, produced a knife at the female shop assistant and demanded money.

The assistant fled to the back of the shop and the man fled the scene.

At last week’s court, a book of evidence was served on the accused for the charge of robbery and the matter will now be sent forward to the circuit court.

There was no State objection to bail, but bail conditions are that the accused observe a curfew from 9pm to 8am; he provide the gardaí with a mobile phone number; he stay out of the Polish shop and the Centra store in Portarlington; and he stay away from drugs and alcohol.

In separate matters, the accused was charged with theft from Tesco, and theft from Dealz, Portarlington, on February 20.

On the charges of theft from Dealz and Tesco, Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that the total value of goods stolen from both stores was €119.45 and the property was recovered.

The accused had 12 previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Declan Breen said it was quite clear that the accused has a serious drug problem.

He has appeared before the court on many occasions and has struggled very hard with his addiction.

Mr Breen said the accused has attended for drug counselling, but still needs assistance and help.

Addressing the court himself, the accused said he suffered with conditions including depression and bipolar disorder.

He said his father had been in hospital at the time he, the accused, had been robbing and stealing.

The matter was adjourned to October 25 for a probation report.