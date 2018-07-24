Offaly school lodge extension plans with council

The Board of Management of Daingean National School have lodged a planning permission application with Offaly County Council.

They submitted the extension plans for the school which is located on St. Mary’s Road, Oldtown, Daingean, Co. Offaly.

The development will consist of the construction of a new temporary prefabricated single story classroom structure (80m 2 ) to the rear of existing school along with all associated site development works.

The planning application may be inspected, or purchased at a fee not exceeding the reasonable cost of making a copy, at the offices of the Planning Authority during its public opening hours. A submission or observation in relation to the application

may be made in writing to the planning authority on payment of the prescribed fee (€20) within the period of 5 weeks beginning on the date of receipt by the authority of the application.

More at www.offaly.ie.

