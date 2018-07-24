Tullamore Town Park receives Green Flag

Tullamore Town Park has received a Green Flag in recognition of the high standard in which it is maintained.

LLoyd Town Park is a fabulous amenity in the town and attracts people of all ages from young to old and the facility has something for everybody.

The Green Flag Award Scheme recognises and rewards well managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the mangement of recreational outdoor space.

Offaly County Council extended congratulations to all involved with the upkeep of the park and in particular to Park Caretaker, John Halloran.